Tawanda, daughter bond in style

Popular music producer and singer, Dr. Tawanda, has teamed up with his daughter, 17-year-old Tadiwawanashe Kaisara (Princes Takana) on a Gospel single titled ‘Pagomo’.

In a moving story related to GiG, Tawanda revealed he last saw his first-born daughter 10 years ago after breaking up with her mother and his subsequent relocation to Botswana.

Missing her father, the teenager recently made it a habit to send recordings of her singing to her now a popular father.

This year, Tawanda traveled to Harare to meet his daughter and the two decided to record a song together.

‘Pagomo’, according to Tawanda, means ‘on the mountain’ and spreads the message whatever the problem they face they should cast their eyes up the mountains for a prayer.

The track was recorded and mastered at Megabase studios in Zimbabwe by Tawanda and was released last week.

Rating: 6/10.