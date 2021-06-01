Things they say:

“I still do not get why it is that the resale of sex toys and the likes are supposedly prohibited in this country. What is wrong with people selling that which people use in pleasuring themselves the way they want or having others pleasure them using toys? They want cuffs and whips, some want labia and scrotum clamps, blindfolds, collars and chokers, spanking paddles, wands, butt plugs, and the entire BDSM what not. Whose business is it to stop people?”