Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Things they say:

Published

Things they say:
Lawrence Ookeditse

“I still do not get why it is that the resale of sex toys and the likes are supposedly prohibited in this country. What is wrong with people selling that which people use in pleasuring themselves the way they want or having others pleasure them using toys? They want cuffs and whips, some want labia and scrotum clamps, blindfolds, collars and chokers, spanking paddles, wands, butt plugs, and the entire BDSM what not. Whose business is it to stop people?”

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

HWPL hold virtual world peace commemoration

Virtual Conference to Introduce Peace Activities Led by Global Citizens in the Pandemic Era

1 day ago

News

Smokers at higher risk of dying from Covid-19

Tobacco smokers face a forty to fifty percent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19 than non- smokers, World Health Organ...

9 hours ago
Taking a breather from Politics Taking a breather from Politics

News

Taking a breather from Politics

*We must strengthen our internal disciplinary processes and develop a social media policy that governs activists- Thutlwe

4 hours ago
Deadly sibling rivalry Deadly sibling rivalry

News

Deadly sibling rivalry

Younger sister kills older sister in bloddy fight Tamati Tladi is a mother in distress. On Sunday she watched helplessly as her two girls...

4 hours ago
Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results

News

Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results

MOH Investigates The Ministry of Health and Wellness is investigating a Gaborone Laboratory for allegedly issuing patients with covid-19 negative results without testing. The...

4 hours ago
Mob justice suspects brought to book Mob justice suspects brought to book

News

Mob justice suspects brought to book

New charges and 8 suspects added to 30 Lentsweletau rioters About eight people have been added to the 30 suspects charged with inciting violence...

4 hours ago
An ex-soldier's war cry An ex-soldier's war cry

News

An ex-soldier’s war cry

Veterans accuse BDF of neglect Having given the best years of their lives to serve the country, a growing number of retired Botswana Defence...

3 hours ago
Manake explains food security strategy Manake explains food security strategy

News

Manake explains food security strategy

Genetically modified maize on govt plans The government has drafted a bio-security bill that will explore the possibility of plowing Genetically Modified Maize (GMOs)...

2 hours ago
‘Wealthy’ Suspect Unable To Pay Bail ‘Wealthy’ Suspect Unable To Pay Bail

News

‘Wealthy’ suspect unable to pay bail

P2, 000 too hot for accused arsonist to handle Despite his claims to be a successful businessman, a suspected arsonist has been languishing in...

3 hours ago
'Two metre' looks to save his neck 'Two metre' looks to save his neck

News

‘Two metre’ looks to save his neck

Convicted killer appeals previous sentence Having been found guilty of his ex-girlfriend’s murder earlier this month, notorious former policeman, Atholang Mujangi was back in...

3 hours ago
From West to East From West to East

News

From West to East

Mbulawa eyes Maun East Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) North West region has begun discussing campaign strategies for the 2024 general elections. The regional chairperson;...

4 hours ago
I-Six Logistics turns ten I-Six Logistics turns ten

Business

I-Six Logistics turns ten

Consultancy firm looks back with pride Local consultancy firm, I-Six Logistics, which offers consultancy and training services, celebrated 10 years of existence this week....

3 hours ago
Guilty of murder Guilty of murder

News

Guilty of murder

Judge Moroka convicts girlfriend killer Francistown High Court Judge Lot Moroka has pronounced a man who hit his girlfriend with an iron rod on...

3 hours ago
Charma gal’s had enough Charma gal’s had enough

Entertainment

Charma gal’s had enough

Celebrated music star, Charma Gal spoke publicly about her divorce from a former band member, Kabelo Mogwe for the first time this week. In...

2 hours ago
Aiming high Aiming high

Business

Aiming high

Improving productivity could propel Bots to high-income status With Botswana struggling to rise from upper-middle-income status, it has been suggested improving productivity could be...

3 hours ago
Victory for Ditladi's young royal Victory for Ditladi's young royal

News

Victory for Ditladi’s young royal

Justice Moesi tears Task Team report to shreds Francistown High Court Judge, Justice Bashi Moesi has set aside a decision by the Minister of...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.