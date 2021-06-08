Things they say:

“Sadie Moremong, I wasn’t born a politician nor born in politics. I started working in 1980 and I was always a very responsible young man. I quit my job in February 2000 and started hustling. I joined politics in 2014 when I became an MP. I started cattle farming with 3 cows in 1985. I bought a farm in 2010. Lastly, I was a politician not a thief.” Thanks

Former Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng responding to Moremong’s question of how he acquired this much except being a politician.