Things they say

UDC President, Duma Boko
“Le kentana ka sephiri le ditsala tsa lona ko magalona le apeile dijo tse di babang”
Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, has been ordered to pay P80,000.00 to police officer, Thebeyame Lebogang, for a July 2019 altercation...
Botswana Child Rights Network movements have opened a case at Mochudi Police against a teacher who recently shot and circulated a video showing a...
Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has recently expressed the need to thoroughly look back into some medical and physical requirements when vetting individuals seeking to...
Local actress/celebrity, Marang Selolwane, wife to veteran footballer star, Dipsy Selolwane, is fed up with social media bullies constantly criticizing the 14-year age gap...
Suspect learns of lover’s murder in court Dreaming of freedom as she waited nervously for her case to be called, Melody Nkomo’s troubled life...
With the vaccine rollout proving rather slow, causing heightened anxiety as the country continues to record more Covid-19 deaths, a plethora of home remedies...
Botswana wildlife rangers are likely to be armed following the next sitting of Parliament, which is expected to pass the reviewed wildlife bill into...
BOMU Awards to go on as scheduled Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) President, Phemelo Lesokwane has dismissed allegations doing the rounds that the awards slated...
Husband and wife stick together in adhesives and sealants bizz Looking to capitalise on the government’s ‘Pusha BW’ drive, Gaamangwe and Phemelo Moilwa decided...
Botswana government, alongside the French Embassy and United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), launched a multi-million Pula wildlife conservancy project in Habu village...
Like the proverbial Phoenix, Carlson Chiswo is a symbol of hope, renewal, and rebirth. Just like the mythical bird emerges from its ashes, Chiswo...
Suspected ivory seller begs court to forgive girlfriend In an unexpected act of chivalry, a Zim man caught with elephant tusks took sole responsibility...
Brought together by their love for music, Edwin Kane and his lover, Tlholego Nature Sonny’s romance has since blossomed into a musical partnership that...
27-year-old Lebowa Moroen is a rising star in the world of sports reporting. Better known as ‘LB’ in the media industry, the Mochudi native...
Just six days before the release of their third studio album, Sereetsi & The Natives have announced a partnership with Man Made Media. The...
BCP young turk fires back in UDC war Following last week’s fiery feature, in which BNF’s Arafat Khan slammed what he termed ‘the toxic...