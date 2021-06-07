Violent Ben 10 remanded in custody

Maun Magistrates court has extended the remand of a 30-year-old man who was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting his “ex-lover”; Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital’s superintendent, causing her to go into hiding and as a result absconded duty.

Pabalelo Babusi, originally from Shoshong village was scheduled to get verdict on his request for a bail last week, June 3, 2021.

However he could not make it to court as he was said to be locked up on Covid-19 quarantine in Francistown and the court decided to postpone the matter to June 15th and extended his remand.

Babusi allegedly assaulted the 44-year-old Dr Lebogang Mokotedi at her house in Chobe last month.

The alleged long time co-habiting partners are said to have ended their affair in March after it allegedly went volatile and spiraled into verbal and physical abuse.

According to police investigations, Babusi moved into another bedroom, which was a temporary arrangement, to allow him time to find an alternative home following the break-up.

However a few weeks following that, he allegedly followed Mokotedi to a local hotel where he found her in the company of another young lover and caused a scene, hitting the hotel room door and driving Mokotedi’s vehicle into that of the alleged new catch, accusing her of cheating.