A shiny star

LAST MINUTE TOUCH-UP: Thekiso is a favourite with brides

Making her way up with make-up

Five minutes remain until we go live to the nation for the latest installment of ‘Voice on Sport’ – a must-watch for all Euro 2020 fans, check it out on our Facebook page!

The butterflies in my stomach ease slightly as the ‘war paint’ is applied.

Drawing envious looks from my colleagues – both male and female – my face is in the capable hands of Shiny Thekiso.

BRINGING BEAUTY TO BUSINESS: Thekiso, a walking advert for the services she offers

ARTIST: Thekiso at workWith a wave of her brush, a little concealer, and the minimum of fuss, the 27-year-old make-up artist expertly transforms my features, ensuring this rugged reporter is camera-ready.

Making people look good is a skill Thekiso excels in.

Indeed, it is an ability the Sefhare native has been cashing in on since 2018 when she founded ‘Makeup by Shiny’.

Although she is eying a career in journalism and is currently studying Broadcasting & Journalism at Limkokwing, make-up is her first love.

Taking time out to talk to Voice Money, Thekiso explains she realised her hands were gifted at an early age.

“As a toddler, I would ‘steal’ my mum’s make-up kits and apply lipstick, eye-shadow, and foundation on myself,” recalls the self-taught artist, oozing both confidence and style.

Her big break came years later when she received rave reviews for the work she did at a wedding.

“2018 became a reckoning as I had my first ever client who was a bride at a wedding. She was very impressed with my work and that motivated me to keep going and become the best,” remembers Thekiso.

Three years later and Makeup by Shiny is fast becoming the go-to business for those after a great look at an affordable price.

She works on the premise that ‘less is more’, preferring a subtle touch that emphasizes her client’s best features.

“I always try my best to do natural look make-up which I believe stands out better as we do not want people to look like dolls after make-up!

“My face beat without eyelashes is P250 and with eyelashes is P300, while weddings are P800 including touch-ups during the day of the event,” she adds.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Another satisfied customer

Despite her success, Thekiso admits she is still learning all the time and aims to raise her craft to an even higher level

“I believe there is room for improvement as I am still learning from the experienced individuals in our circles,” notes the young businesswoman, who lists local make-up pinup, Belle Seabo as her inspiration.

As for the inevitable challenges, one problem Thekiso faces is customers demanding ‘Hollywood’ makeovers in the image of their celebrity heroes.

“A client can come with a picture of their icons such as Rihanna or Beyonce for instance. They would expect to look exactly like her but it is impossible because skin colours differ hence you cannot look exactly like her after a face beat,” she explains patiently.

As for the future, Thekiso hopes to establish her own studio – at the moment she works on a mobile basis and travels to meet her clients.

“I also want to have my own make-up products and eventually create employment for the youth in Botswana. I believe this could be achievable looking at the fact that the public has been so appreciative of my work,” concludes the glowing youth, whose radiant beauty is the perfect advertisement for the services she offers.

