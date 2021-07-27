An app for the little people

BAC students design software to help entrepreneurs

Despite being in their final year of school, six Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) students have found time to set up and start a business.

Putting their studies to good use, the Computer Systems Engineering pupils formed a tech company.

Acclaim Express Proprietary Limited’s biggest success to date is designing a Mobile App that allows small business owners to advertise and sell their products.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, one of the company’s founders and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mbasela Mbasela explained the team all play different roles. These include Technology, Operations, Product and Marketing officers as well as Graphic Designer.

“Besides me, the other founders are Victor Morapedi, Rebaone Ngwigwa, Poloko Keatleretse, Belinda Tlhagiso, and Didintle Ogotseng.

“The entity is focused on revolutionizing the E-commerce industry with its new platform with advent technologies. It is determined to support informal sectors and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) during these trying times,” explained the 26-year-old CEO.

Focusing on their latest invention, the Acclaim Express App, Mbasela revealed the software is already available on Google PlayStore and App Gallery.

“This is a free business App aimed at supporting and promoting individual business owners, street vendors, and SME’s globally who are selling clothes, shoes, and perfumes just to mention a few. The App is simply a social selling and virtual marketplace that lets people or business owners list or post their products and services in their business pages.”

The programme, which took four months to design, then acts as an agent between buyer and seller.

“Basically when the buyer sees a product they are interested in on the App, they will be able to connect with the seller to enquire more about the product,” continued Mbasela.

Although they are at the start of their journey, the six youngsters have already had to overcome several hurdles.

“Developing an app is quite daunting and requires constant researching. We did a mini launch back in May but we could not attract many due to Covid-19 and insufficient funds which is problematic but we pulled through,” mentioned Mbasela, adding the public’s general lack of knowledge when it comes to Apps was another obstacle.

Buoyed by the enthusiasm of youth, despite the early hiccups, Mbasela and his crew still have huge plans for their business.

“We aim to grow as big as Facebook, Amazon, and others! The E-commerce industry has grown exponentially through the years; we want to capitalize on that and continue to serve people with what they want,” he concluded.