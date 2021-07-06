Another album release for Buyani

Buyani Steven is expected to make a mark in the music industry with the release of his second album titled, ‘Zion Khaya Lame.’

The 33-year-old from Gulubane explained that his album is dedicated to his late Bishop from the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Zion who unfortunately succumbed to Covid-19 this year.

Buyani revealed that he started his music journey in 2006 but at that time he was into House and Kwasa-Kwasa genres.

It was not until he was born again that he switched genres.

In 2009, the gospel singer released his first album titled, ‘Mosadi Ke Wame’.

Buyani further expressed gratitude that despite the Covid-19 pandemic his newly released album has pleasingly received a good reception from Batswana as he mostly sells his CD in town and churches.

However, he mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted his music career due to the existing Covid-19 restrictions in the entertainment industry.

The album comprises of 8 songs and each CD goes for 60 pula.

Currently, Buyani is located at the Francistown bus rank where he sells his CD from his stall.

The father of two told GiG that he plans to be an inspiration to the young ones who listen to gospel music.

“It is important for one to be passionate about what they do. What God has given you, work on it,” he said.