News

Armed robbers disappear with P250k motshelo cash

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Armed robber

Molepolole police are on the hunt for armed robbers who held a family at knife point and made away with about P250 000.00 worth of contributions for a motshelo communal fund at Ga-Ranta ward last Friday.

The incident is said to have occurred early morning around 0200hrs when a 35-year-old woman who was sleeping in the house with her son and brother was awakened by footsteps of people walking inside the house.

Soon as the woman woke up to investigate, she met three men covered in balaclavas, holding knives demanding some money.

Before fleeing the scene with the motshelo contributions, the culprits are said to have also stolen other cash from the woman’s hand bag, two cellphones, some stock for the tuck-shop and a laptop.

It was later discovered that the trio broke the living room window to gain entry into the house.

The money was allegedly kept at home for those who wanted to borrow to always find cash available at any time.

Molepolole Police, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, confirmed that they are still investigating the allegations and still looking for the suspect as they have not yet arrested anyone.

“There is nothing much I can say as we are still investigating. I encourage people to always keep money at the banks where it is safe. Also be vigilant because the same people contributing the money could also turn out to be the suspects,” said the concerned ASP Koketso.

   

In this article:
