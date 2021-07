Former Ultra Chord of Melodies (UCM Accapella Band), Nomsa Matsela, known as Awilo in music circles, has dropped a second single dubbed ‘Ithemba’.

The track comes just three months after her debut effort ‘Mampudulele’ was released in March.

The gifted vocalist, who went solo last year, has dropped another belter featuring Ben Ten.

The Gospel/Amapiano fusion is a definite hit and another good production from Ben Ten Music Studios.

Rating: 8/10