Back with a bang

Ditiro Leero revives Traditional Music

With his vast experience in the Setswana language and poetry, Ditiro Leero is an artist one cannot ignore.

The Borankana music maestro from Selokolela near Kanye village has released an eight-track- album, Lesamutlha, which has songs such as Moremogolo, Sediba Sa Ngwao, and Leroborobo.

DT as the former Matsieng traditional group member is called shows growth and he remains amongst the top artists who know how to wow listeners with his rich Setswana language prowess.

Even after leaving the group, Matsieng, the group has never been the same.

The same thing happened again after he parted ways with Gong Master, where they released Makanyane hit, Gong Master never reached his true potential.

In his latest release the 39 -year -old muso worked with Victor Thabo Kgaswane known as Uncle Touch of Touch Records, Jazz Maestro Thabang Garogwe, Kalahari, Semetsa, and Stux Tarvan.

DT broke into the music scene as a backup dancer for the late Lebasho before forming Matsieng which became popular for its controversial, Tinto hit. Some of his notable previous albums include Molemo wa kgang, More o ko ntsweng, and Mme Mpeule Ditedu.