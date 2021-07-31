Battle for chess top spot temporarily delayed

BCF ELECTIONS POSTPONED BY THREE DAYS
The battle to be crowned the new king/queen of the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will wait an extra three days after the sporting body rescheduled its elections to 3 August.
The election was originally meant to go ahead this weekend as part of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) but, on Monday, the outgoing committee decided an extra few days were needed.
Explaining the thought-process behind the brief cancellation, Publicity Secretary, Mokwaledi Tingwane told Voice Sport, “The main reason was because of the recent escalation of Covid-19 cases which means permit restrictions.
Hence we will need more time to teach, understand and comprehend the electronic voting machines if we go virtual.”
Tingwane further revealed the AGM will still go ahead this Saturday as planned.
“Our agenda will be discussing the financial statements and executive report, which is what we normally do,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the race to replace departing President, Mothokomedi Thabano at the top of the chess board pits three veterans against each other: Kutlwano Tatolo, Mooketsi Segaise and Mbo Mabedi.Seeking a promotion from her current BCF Public Relations Officer (PRO) position, Tatolo told Voice Sport she was desperate to ascend the top post to help chess grow.
“I have been part of the chess community for almost my entire life, as a player and in administration. Moreover, I think it is time for me to ascend to a leadership role as I have so many plans that could benefit the chess community and hopefully grow the sport.
I want us to review the constitution as it does not reflect the interest of chess,” declared Tatolo.
For his part, Segaise noted the sport has been stagnant for too long. The former national team player is confident he is the man to take the game forward.
“Lack of playing equipment, lack of chess regional structures and transparency, just to mention a few, have been problematic through the years. That is what I would focus on when I get elected,” said Segaise, adding he takes great pride in his chess roots.
“My love for chess started back in 1993 while I was still a player. I went on to represent the country in 1998 and I believe I can lead this federation to stardom.”
The third presidential hopeful, Mabedi, said her campaign is built on taking the sport to the whole of Botswana.
“I want to give every Motswana in different parts of the country an opportunity to fulfill their dream. This will apply to seminars and other initiatives that are aimed at developing local officials, clubs and players,” said Mabedi.