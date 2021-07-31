Battle for chess top spot temporarily delayed

BCF ELECTIONS POSTPONED BY THREE DAYS

The battle to be crowned the new king/queen of the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will wait an extra three days after the sporting body rescheduled its elections to 3 August.

The election was originally meant to go ahead this weekend as part of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) but, on Monday, the outgoing committee decided an extra few days were needed.

Explaining the thought-process behind the brief cancellation, Publicity Secretary, Mokwaledi Tingwane told Voice Sport, “The main reason was because of the recent escalation of Covid-19 cases which means permit restrictions.

Hence we will need more time to teach, understand and comprehend the electronic voting machines if we go virtual.”

Tingwane further revealed the AGM will still go ahead this Saturday as planned.

“Our agenda will be discussing the financial statements and executive report, which is what we normally do,” he explained.