BCP to ask NWDC Chairperson to step down

Published

FACING THE CHOP: Ntsogotlho

North West District Council Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho may soon find himself out of office if the poaching charge he is facing sticks.

Ntsogotlho’s demotion will only come if the  Vice President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change, Dumelang Saleshando, keeps the same ethics he applied to the now Botswana Democratic Party Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moathodi, who is facing assault charges.

Saleshando who is the Leader of Opposition asked Moathodi to step down from his seat as Opposition Whip because of the charges he was facing.

The frustrated Moathodi who was then a Botswana National Front MP ended up stepping down and eventually left UDC to rejoin BDP.

However, Saleshando has been silent on the Botswana Congress Party member, Ntsogotlho, despite the poaching charges he is facing.

When responding to the media this week during a press conference, Saleshando said that he was not aware if Ntsogotlho has been formally charged. “We will follow it up and if he is indeed charged then we will ask him to do the needful.”

