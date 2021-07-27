Boko lectures ministers on priorities

Member of Parliament for Mahalapye East, Yandani Boko gave Ministers a lecture on how they should prioritise issues in Parliament.

When given the opportunity to debate the, Change of Surname Bill, 2021 (NO. 8 OF 2021), Boko refused to confine himself to the bill but instead used the opportunity to lecture Ministers on how they should do their job.

He said that Ministers should understand what should be prioritised and what should come first in the current circumstances.

“We have lot of problems in this country that we should be bringing before this house instead of wasting time here debating such an issue. Time for such issues will come at a later date but now let’s focus on real issues. People are depressed, their houses have been repossessed, people do not have food and hospitals are full because of Covid 19. We should be talking about that, not change of surname.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Pono Moathodi tried to call Boko to order and cautioned Boko to confine himself to the bill at hand but the youthful MP refused .

“I can’t confine myself to the Bill without laying a background Mr Speaker; I want to show you the type of issues that we should be debating,” said Boko who went on to tell Parliament that it was time Ministers took themselves seriously.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Parliament’s concern, Boko said, should not necessarily be many Bills they have passed but the impact the said Bills have on the lives of the ordinary citizens.

“How much of an impact does the Change of surname Bill that we are currently debating have? He asked.