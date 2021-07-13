BOMU’s missing P400, 000

Talking about BOMU and Senyonfere, a little birdie has told Yours Truly that a team of former BOMU administrators are behind his latest rants.

Apparently, former BOMU executives have misappropriated about P400, 000 and the current committee is in hot pursuit demanding that they account for every Thebe.

Word on the street is that this team is running scared and out of desperation want to mess up the awards to divert attention away from themselves and their involvement in the missing money.

It’s getting messier and messier for BOMU.