Brave heart opens for bookings

After opening its doors in January, Brave Heart Studios is now opening bookings for artists.

The Commerce Park-based studio, which is under the leadership of Joe Manuel comprises State of the Art equipment, LED screens, sound, lighting, and custom-made sets.

Speaking to Big weekend, Manuel said, “We are inviting recording and performing artists to our studios, we saw a gap and we want to close it, we want to match other countries like South Africa.

In Covid 19 era, such developments will help artists to do their recordings locally.

Manuel also explained that the studio setup is always done as per the client’s specifications.

The studio has so far hosted, Dako Saiko’s listening session for her EP, Grace Effect, Limkokwing University’s graduation, GBV awards, Pula Power Tv Show, Gospel Icon Pilot, and some Memorial Services.