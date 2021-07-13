C-Ru knocks harder

Rapper Glen ‘C-ru’ Lekula’s video to his blazing hot single ‘Knock harder’ will officially be released this weekend.

The song, produced by sought-after Selebi Phikwe-based producer Drak, features an embarrassing wealth of heavy hitters.

The star-studded line-up includes Apollo D, Magilo, Q-Rap, HT, and Drak himself.

In a brief interview with Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG), C-ru revealed he was going for a collaboration that would appeal to the international community.

“I looked at what each featured artist was good at, and we ended up with a song sung in four different languages,” he said.

Varying between Setswana, Zulu, Kalanga, and English, ‘Knock harder’ is a motivational piece dedicated to artists who have been hard hit by Covid-19.

“It’s basically just saying don’t give up. Speak out, go and seek help. Artists are struggling and most are depressed, but sadly are afraid to come out. Most have lost hope and don’t want to be a burden to anyone, but our artists really need help,” stressed an emotive C-ru.

Rating: 8/10