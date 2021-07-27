Celeb edition with Maatla Ephraim Basha

Connect with us

COMEDIC GENIUS: Maatla Ephraim Basha

Commanding a Facebook following of over 428, 000 and rising every day, Maatla Ephraim Basha is the latest comic to turn social media into his playground.

The 32-year-old funnyman took time out of his busy schedule to share a few laughs with Celeb Edition this week.

For the minority that doesn’t know you, please introduce yourself?

Maatla Ephraim Basha is a comedian content creator about taking the Botswana entertainment industry to another level.

The rest is for you to figure out.

Your career has really taken off in recent months – what are you doing differently?

I’m not so sure, but I think hard work has started to pay.

I have been putting in more work without any good results, but now people/companies have started appreciating my efforts and talent.

It did not just happen overnight, there is a lot of blood and sweat put into it.

Okay, maybe not blood in the literal sense but many sleepless nights.

Diversity is more important than ever before in this era of Covid-19, would you agree?

Definitely, the era of Covid-19 has taught us a lot of things, even businesses that we used to think are very stable were affected.

We need to diversify, invest in arts, entertainment, and technology as these can still generate income for the country even during lockdowns and times of restricted movement.

The country should inject more funds into arts.

Most of our money is lost from importing entertainment; thousand of Batswana pay for Netflix to watch American comedians and then watch us for free on Facebook.

Yet we are in demand. We need to change!

Speaking of change, if you were President for a day, what is the first thing you would do?

Malome Sentlwatlwa becoming President for one day!

(Giggling) Let me see.

I would sign a directive that local TVs buy Maatla Ephraim Basha’s content.

Koore with immediate effect, ‘o kile wa bona’

Are you a good singer?

I’m a bad singer, horrible!

But I make good music, people love it.

Let’s just say I’m a comedy genius.

What hidden talents do you possess?

Hidden talents?

Well, I guess they should stay hidden!

But if I was to answer, I would consult Prince Chopiro, he would say that I am a very good listener

If you were awarded a superpower, what would you choose?

Definitely the power to heal.

I would heal Covid-19.

I miss our life before Covid-19!

You know back then I’d drive out at night and meet all sorts of different characters who actually help me with my comedy sketches without them even realising.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am very shy and people don’t really get that about me
2. I am humble, as humble as humble can be
3. I read and research a lot and so I am always in the know about this and that
4. I am good at networking
5. I am good at self-managing myself – the way I manage my life is very interesting, we will talk about it one day!

