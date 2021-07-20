Celeb Edition with Theo Bome

Theo Bome is the latest creative/comic to gain a following on social media.

The funnyman has enjoyed instant success, his Facebook page ‘HEY nyeenah’ closing in on 23, 000 ‘likes’ despite only being set up on 31 May.

Indeed, his fame has already breached Botswana’s borders, with Ambassador to Australia, Dorcas Makgato, and numerous South African celebrities voicing their approval.

You are BW’s latest social media sensation – for those who don’t know you, who is Theo Bome?

Well, I come from Kanye but I feel like I resonate with all tribes because I can speak most languages.

Growing up, I was not a big fan of formal school but I completed all levels.

I am a typical middle-aged Botswana man really and I am into comedy.

I worked at one of the big alcohol suppliers in the country and that is where my love for alcohol began.

Speaking of beginnings, how did your trademark ‘Hey Nyena’ come about?

It is a funny but simple story really!

So one time I was at this place and most people were conversing in their native languages.

For me to locate those of my own I said ‘Hey Nyena’ which is sort of a Ngwaketse phrase – it wasn’t planned but people just burst into tears laughing when I said it out loud.

Each time I greeted people with ‘Hey Nyena’ they too would burst into laughter.

Eventually, I shot a video and uploaded it on tik tok and it became huge.

Your love for alcohol is indeed legendary – are you a borderline alcoholic or it is just part of your brand?

Well, half; I drink alcohol but yes it is part of the brand.

I drink responsibly.

Most people feel I am always drinking but sometimes I just pretend to because, as I said, people expect the same character they see on my comedy skits.

How has social media changed your life?

Without social media, my craft would not have been seen nor reached the numbers it has.

I mean look at me, I am being interviewed by The Voice!

A lot of companies have shown interest really.

I never thought for one second it would blow up as it has.

If you were to become President for one day, what is the first thing you would do?

I would open up the alcohol industry.

I mean it’s no secret that the industry supports a lot of people, not forgetting the tax Government generates from it.

Of course, opening up would come with its responsibility because the truth of the matter is Covid-19 kills but at the end of the day, we need to learn to live with the virus.

At this point, the virus changes tune now and then, there is no surety, but the economy needs to keep going!

Random question – have you ever stolen money from your parents?

(Laughs) My grandmother used to hide money every time I visited so yes I have done that when I was younger.

We would steal the money and buy ‘mabudula’.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a shy person

2. I love the word of God

3. I am a good dancer

4. I love kids; I feel like the woman I am going to marry should know I would love our children more than her!

5. Most people think I am gay, but I am not – not that I have a problem with anyone’s sexuality