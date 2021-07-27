Comedian Malani starts own clothing label

With more than a year now without an income, popular comedian, Thapelo Malani has started his own clothing label called Thapelo.

The comedian who lost sight at the age of 12 while doing standard six has been a powerhouse in the comedy industry having travelled to Swaziland, Lesotho, South Africa, and Zambia to ply his trade.

“It has been one of the worst challenges of my career ever since I became an international stand up comedian, I solely relied on performing in exchange for ticket sales but now I can’t do what I love most due to the situation at hand but I won’t cry that much as I have decided to start selling t-shirts (different colors and prints available on request) that cost as little as P170.00 to make ends meet,” he shared with his fans on his social media page.

“like you have been supporting me from way back I believe you will do so again on my t-shirt sales while we await this pandemic to pass,” he said.