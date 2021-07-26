Connect with us

Covid-19 patient tragically dies in an ambulance crash

A Covid-19 patient tragically died after an ambulance that was transporting him from Hereford Clinic to Werda Clinic overturned in a gravel road about 5km from departure.

The incident took place on Friday early morning when a Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance driven by a 54-year-old male with three passengers aboard, including a Covid-19 male patient aged 42 of Hereford village, overturned.

Confirming the fatal road traffic accident, Werda Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mompoloki Ramatsia said the patient was being transferred to the other clinic for better health facilities.

The ambulance driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid some donkeys on the road.

The matter was reported to the police who, upon arrival, transported the patient to Werda clinic where he was certified dead.

The patient had allegedly been placed on oxygen therapy which is suspected to have accidentally disconnected when the ambulance overturned.

“As we continue with our investigations, we are still waiting to take the deceased for post-mortem and the ambulance is also awaiting inspection,” explained Superintendent Ramatsia noting that the investigations will determine the next course of action.

The driver and other passengers were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

 

 

 

