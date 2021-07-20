DJ Bino’s Yama focus

After winning the Best Producer gong at the sixth edition of the Yarona FM Music Awards last year, DJ Bino is looking to bag his second award in just two years.

The Lethakane-based producer has been nominated in the Best Amapiano category for his hit song ‘Savanna’ featuring the late Sasa Klass, Da Quteness, and American dancehall artist Rasun.

The ‘I’m the girl’ hit-maker, who has produced classics for the likes of Charma Gal and Vee, will face stiff competition from some of the best in the country.

Other nominees in the coveted category include: Latonde and Names (Di bulele), Da Quteness ft Maino B-Dub(Jebejebe), FME DJs ft Lord T (Lifestyle), KD Bangers ft Bobby Majest (No de say), Shathi ft Hunter and Wandipa (Ke bao), DJ Kiss ft Juizee (Phendula) and DJ Kops ft Da Quteness, Bino, Onxcy (Love me).

This one is too tight to call!