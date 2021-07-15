Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

FNB renew BOTESSA sponsorship

Published

CERTIFIED: One of the referees receiving her certificate
CERTIFIED: One of the referees receiving her certificate

Bank pops out P3 million over three years

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has renewed it’s partnership with Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA).

The three-year P3 million sponsorship meant to nurture local athletes at tertiary level came to an end on the 30th of June.

The bank, however, renewed their commitment in the development of sports with another P3 million over the next three years.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport, BOTESSA Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Seiphetlho, confirmed the deal, and further revealed that an official launch will be done soon.

He said the sponsor was impressed by the association’s financial report and accountability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The sponsorship is meant for organising games and training coaches and referees. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, our calendar of events was adversely affected resulting in a lot of cancellations to our scheduled games. We then used the bulk of the money to empower our athletes,” he said.

Seiphetlho further told Voice Sport that although FNBB are their main sponsors, they still allow them to source other sponsors.

BOTESSA MOUTHPIECE: Seiphetlho

BOTESSA MOUTHPIECE: Seiphetlho

“Sponsorship negotiations with a reputable mobile network provider are at an advance stage,” revealed Seiphetlho.

He further told Voice Sport that the association is currently running a coaching course for netball coaches in collaboration with Botswana Netball Association (BONA), which will end on July 28th.

The virtual course, which is done every Sunday from 4 to 7pm, has attracted 40 participants from different parts of the country.

He attributed this good attendance to the fact that most of the tertiary schools are on semester break.

“We recently held referee courses for tertiary students in collaboration with the Botswana Football Association. BFA provided us with the technical expertise, accommodation, training facilities and equipment. We are going to have a database of these referees and coaches on our website so that we can monitor their progress as they go for advanced courses,” added the BO They will also officiate in our games,’ added the BOTESSA mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, FNBB BOTESSA in partnership with Gaborone University College awarded 11 athletes a scholarship to pursue courses of their own choice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Beneficiaries will enroll for their Certificate programme with an option for a Diploma and Degree progression.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

ACCUSED KILLER: Toteng ACCUSED KILLER: Toteng

News

Cut up like dead meat

Man allegedly chops down ex-lover and puts her son in hospital bed Last Wednesday, in an effort to send a strong warning to would-be...

2 days ago

News

Court grants Isaac Kgosi P50million for airport arrest

Gaborone High court judge, Zein Kebonang, has ordered the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) to pay former intelligence boss, Isaac Kgosi, an amount in...

2 days ago
Help Dramaboi & Co Help Dramaboi & Co

News

Help Dramaboi & Co

Since our government doesn’t look like it will open for the entertainment industry anytime soon, Shaya is making a plea to the corporate world...

2 days ago

News

Court orders Government to respond to KBL by Thursday

Gaborone High Court Judge, Justice Tshepo Motswagole has ordered Government to respond to an urgent application by Kgalagadi Breweries Proprietary Limited (KBL) which seeks-...

3 days ago

News

Married man opened my wife!

Cop blames affair for wife’s loose vagina Accustomed to catching criminals in his day job, a police officer’s detective work has had dire consequences...

2 days ago

News

Rari calls for disbanding of Covid-19 task force

Botswana Federation of Public Private & Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Secretary General, Tobokani Rari, has called on government to set up a National Forum...

1 day ago

News

UDC to crack whip on indiscipline

Umbrella for Democratic Change will take stern measures against party members who bring the party name into disrepute. When addressing a Press Conference yesterday...

2 days ago

News

GOaT EM!

*Eight men remanded for stock theft *Allegedly stole 51 goats and 3 sheep in prolonged crime spree Long-suffering farmers in the Kweneng District will...

2 days ago
I’m Khoisan not coloured' to screen at Maitisong I’m Khoisan not coloured' to screen at Maitisong

Entertainment

‘I’m Khoisan not coloured’ to screen at Maitisong

Internationally acclaimed Motswana filmmaker, Shatho Tibone’s debut documentary “I’m Khoisan, not Coloured” will be screened at the Maitisong venue in Maru A Pula school...

2 days ago

News

Killer gets 20 years

“Women in our society walk literally in the shadow of death not knowing when the potential monster in their lovers will show itself,” declared...

2 days ago
Standing tall Standing tall

Business

Standing tall

Standard Chartered strives to support local capital markets Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, Managing Director (MD), Mpho Masupe says his bank’s role as the Primary...

2 days ago

News

Shakawe police in search of missing teen

Shakawe police are in search of Phatsimo Obert Kanyeto, a 19-year-old boy who went missing on the 2nd of June after assaulting one of...

2 days ago
Things they say Things they say

Entertainment

Things they say

“I hope the sentence I will pass sends a clear message to the nation that women do have the right to walk out of...

2 days ago
Senyonfere on fire Senyonfere on fire

Entertainment

Senyonfere on fire

Best known for his track ‘O mphele Bana’, Senyonfere forced his way back into the limelight this week with an explosive rant dismissing the...

2 days ago
Captaining the BNOC ship Captaining the BNOC ship

Entertainment

Captaining the BNOC ship

Woman on top Wedu Motswetla is living proof that no matter what obstacles we face in life, through hard work and faith anything is...

2 days ago
Hard work pays for DJ Sunday Hard work pays for DJ Sunday

Entertainment

Hard work pays for DJ Sunday

The man behind Fat Dawg Entertainment, Gomolemo Pesalema, otherwise known as DJ Sunday, is finally set to reap the rewards of his hard work....

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.