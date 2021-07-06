Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Give us our money

Published

DEFENDING THE STATE: Chilisa
DEFENDING THE STATE: Chilisa

Court Clerks demand as state calls for Justice Diwanga’s recusal

The Attorney General has thrown another curve ball in the marathon case which the Industrial Court Bench Clerks (formerly Court Interpreters) have taken their employer to court demanding the implementation of the 2008 revised Public Service Pay Structure.

The 2008 Directive abolished Parallel Progression Policy, which was replaced by the Attraction and Retention Policy for the Public Service.

Bench Clerks are challenging their reassignation which they said started with so much promise only to end in disappointment and shattered dreams.

In an interview with The Voice, concerned Clerks said while reassignation was supposed to address concerns over lack of progression in court as per the 2008 Directive by the then Permanent Secretary to the President Eric Molale, it did mot achieve the desired outcome.

“They’ve failed to implement the newly adopted Directorate of Public Service Management(DPSM) structure,” said a concerned Clerk.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There’s has been no benefit for former Court Interpreters, we only had a name change,” she said bitterly.

“For us it’s even worse because we’re employees of the Industrial Court, and it is the only court that can hear this matter,” she said.

Their counterparts at the High Court have also registered a similar case with the Industrial Court.

The matter which was supposed to go for trial on the 4th of June was postponed to June 25th.

“When this matter was postponed the Attorney General was represented by attorney Grenorrah Begane and discussions to settle out of court were at an advanced stage,” The Voice learnt.

However last Friday when the matter came back to court, Begane was nowhere to found, in fact AG was represented by private Attorney Mboki Chilisa.

Chilisa immediately went to work, filing an application for the recusal of Justice Diwanga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although the applicant’s attorney Maswabi Maswabi indicated that he was ready to proceed with trial, he did not object to the application by the respondent’s attorney.

“We accept the application under protest,” said a visibly disappointed Maswabi.

Later outside court, a concerned Clerk said, it is still a mystery why the State does not want Justice Diwanga in this matter.

“We’re still shocked. Even more puzzling is why AG decided to dump Begane for a private attorney. Could this be a way of saying they don’t have faith in their own legal brains?” she asked rhetorically.

In his ruling Justice Diwanga ordered that the respondents should file their application for recusal by not later than the 9th of July while the applicants shall file their opposition by the 26th July.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Security guard dies on duty

Saverite Supermarket in Kumakwane was temporarily closed last Saturday morning after a security guard was found dead in the premises. According to one of...

2 days ago

News

Human remains found in a borehole

Human remains were found in a borehole at Mooke lands in Shashemooke village by a farmer who was removing piled soil from his borehole...

1 day ago

News

Rising smash and grab incidents worry police

Old Naledi Police have expressed concern over rising cases of smash and grab in the area. The incidents are said to be mostly prevalent...

2 days ago
LOST IN THOUGHT: Pitso in court LOST IN THOUGHT: Pitso in court

News

Bitter ends

Dumped man torches ex-lover’s house in attempted murder Despite being old enough to handle his heartache better, a 54-year-old man is believed to have...

13 hours ago
BACK WITH A BANG: Morwadi BACK WITH A BANG: Morwadi

Politics

Return of the Mack

Morwadi enters the race for SG In the 1999 General elections, a 29-year-old Morwadi Morwadi stood against political heavyweight, Pelonomi Venson Moitoi in the...

14 hours ago

News

Student found dead in a hostel

Letlhakane Police are investigating a case in which a student at Letlhakane Senior School was found dead in one of the school hostels. Not...

7 hours ago
Blessed relief Blessed relief

Business

Blessed relief

Taxpayers advised cash in on six-month Tax amnesty With bad news seemingly all around us, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has provided...

17 hours ago
Testing times Testing times

Entertainment

Testing times

BEPA plead for partial re-opening despite Covid-19 spike In terms of timing, the moment was hardly ideal! Despite a recent Covid-19 spike pushing the...

10 hours ago
CALLING FOR A CHANGE: Tshabang CALLING FOR A CHANGE: Tshabang

News

Govt to extend SOPE by six months-Tshabang

Holiday movement to be restricted Member of Parliament for Nkange constituency, Never Tshabang has warned people against planning for activities during the coming holidays...

10 hours ago

Business

A shiny star

Making her way up with make-up Five minutes remain until we go live to the nation for the latest installment of ‘Voice on Sport’...

10 hours ago
The brilliant banker The brilliant banker

Business

The brilliant banker

In the latest edition of Meet the Boss, we chat with Absa Bank Botswana’s Retail Director, Valeta Mthimkhulu. Armed with over 20 years of...

10 hours ago
Cows on the moo-ve Cows on the moo-ve

Business

Cows on the moo-ve

Govt consider Nokaneng quarantine centre for Ngamiland cattle Known as a place where life is created, Nokaneng Animal Insemination Centre could soon have a...

10 hours ago
Another album release for Buyani Another album release for Buyani

Entertainment

Another album release for Buyani

Buyani Steven is expected to make a mark in the music industry with the release of his second album titled, ‘Zion Khaya Lame.’ The...

10 hours ago
Lifting the bar Lifting the bar

Entertainment

Lifting the bar

Olympic dynamite ready to explode It is a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. The clock has not yet struck 7 but Magdeline Moyengwa is already...

10 hours ago
Vee on a roll Vee on a roll

Entertainment

Vee on a roll

Local artist Odirile Sento is a man on a mission. Vee Mampeezy has become the envy of other artists who have watched on in...

10 hours ago
CONCERNED: North-East Council Chairperson Mpetsane CONCERNED: North-East Council Chairperson Mpetsane

News

Poverty figures rise in North-East

P2.5 million allocated for destitute housing The number of people living below the poverty threshold continues to rise in the North-East District. Council Chairperson,...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.