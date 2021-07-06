Govt to extend SOPE by six months-Tshabang

Holiday movement to be restricted

Member of Parliament for Nkange constituency, Never Tshabang has warned people against planning for activities during the coming holidays as travel permits system is likely to be collapsed.

Speaking during a funeral in Maitengwe over the weekend, Tshabanag said that it was clear that the government was going to restrict movement during the holidays as a way of curbing the spread of the corona virus.

Tshabang added that people should expect extension of State of Public Emergency (SOPE) by another six months.

“We have been informed that the President is going to seek the extension of SOPE by another six months in the next sitting of parliament, so don’t be shocked when that happens. We don’t even know when this SOPE extensions will eventually come to an end,” the MP warned.

He said that although it was clear that people were against the extension of SOPE, the ruling party was going to use its majority in parliament to do as it pleases “Covid 19 cases are increasing and even in our constituency we have lost people close to us, so let us be cautious and take the vaccine when it is made available,” said Tshabang who also went on to emphasise that the vaccine was not a cure but helps in boosting the immune system to fight the virus.