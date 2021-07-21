Granny, 81, dies in a burning house

An 81-year-old woman tragically died in a raging inferno at Kanye’s Kgwakgwe ward after the house she was sleeping in caught fire.

The elderly woman had been sleeping alone in the three-roomed house while her son, aged 53, was sleeping at another house.

Preliminary investigations suggest she had been using a lantern lamp, which is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to the police, the son was awakened by people’s screams and when he woke up he found his mother’s house engulfed by the fire.

Though the neighbours tried to put off the fast burning blaze, their efforts failed and they called the police and fire brigade to assist.

The police and fire brigade responded to the report, but although they managed to put out the fire it was already too late and they retrieved the old woman’s badly burnt motionless body.

She was confirmed dead upon arrival at Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital.

Sejelo Police Station Commander Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng confirmed the incident briefly saying: “I confirm that we are investigating a death incident which involves a woman, I cannot go into details as we are still investigating.”

He however, advised the public to be vigilant and to use safe sources of light.