Han-C making waves in SA

Local singer/songwriter Han-C is fast gaining following south of the border has recently featured on two red-hot collaborations with South African artists.

The timing was perfect for the soulful 27-year-old singer, who teamed up with DJ Clock for the sensational ‘Do I Qualify?’ It seems the track certainly qualifies for success, coming in at Number 2 on the Metro FM Top 40 last week.

The hard-working ‘Sedi Laaka’ ht-maker has already followed this up and features on King Monada’s royal release, ‘No Connections’.

Big up Han-C, keep flying the flag high!

Ratings: 9/10