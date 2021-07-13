Hard work pays for DJ Sunday

The man behind Fat Dawg Entertainment, Gomolemo Pesalema, otherwise known as DJ Sunday, is finally set to reap the rewards of his hard work.

The Sefhare born DJ has released several mixes, sharing his efforts on social media for the people to enjoy for free.

This paid off big time and led to several paying gigs, including the opening of Engen Filling Stations in Mmopane and Tsholofelo East.

Not quite the glamerous events he might have hoped for but DJ Sunday is certainly not complaining!

“We are all depressed but I kept doing what I love, which is music, and finally my prayers were answered as some gigs are starting to come,” he told Big Weekend, encouraging his comrades not to let their heads drop in these difficult times.