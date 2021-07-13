Help Dramaboi & Co

Since our government doesn’t look like it will open for the entertainment industry anytime soon, Shaya is making a plea to the corporate world to help out.
Our creatives are depressed; they are going through a lot, the tunnel is long, dark and seemingly never-ending!
Is it not possible for big companies to sponsor virtual shows and pay whatever they can to artists – it doesn’t have to be a fortune, I’m sure any little contribution would be greatly appreciated.
Shaya went to check out Dramaboi’s car wash in Mogoditshane recently and the area was deserted – actually it looked like the business had not been operated for a while.
This is a clear sign that the ‘Makeishane’ hit-maker cannot cope anymore.
His social media posts portray a man on the edge.
So let’s all unite and help our fallen stars before it’s too late!