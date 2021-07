Shaya would like to take this moment to congratulate Lepsy of DC Tours on his new set of wheels.

I know my congratulations come a few weeks after the event but it’s never too late to wish a brother well.

I mean, after flexing on social media for purchasing top-of-the-range his-and-hers Range Rovers, the man has now bought himself another shiny new car tallying millions.

Your business has been doing quite well since Covid, it is indeed your time to eat!