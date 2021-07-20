Connect with us

HWPL documents 8-year story of the peace organization

Published

Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) this month released a peace movement issue documenting the story of the non-governmental organisation for the past eight years.

The 64-page special issue entitled ‘Korean, Man Hee Lee, The True Story of Peace’ details on the major achievements in the peace movement of Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL.

It gives an in-depth introduction about the Mindanao Peace Agreement in the Philippines; the background of proclaiming the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) which is composed of 10 articles and 38 clauses for sustainable peace in the international community; and the “DPCW support letter” of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

The theme of the first English article in the special issue is the story of leading a civilian peace agreement in 2014 in Mindanao, Philippines, a region that suffered the bloody Catholic-Islamic conflict that lasted 40 years, killing 120,000 people.

Chairman Lee, who led this agreement, became known to the international community.

HWPL continues its work also in Southern Africa, working with youth and women assisted by its affiliate organisations the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG).

In the past months, the organization has been conducting peace education forums in schools as well as training women leaders to be peace lecturers.

Mr. Man Hee Lee, Chairman of HWPL, who works internationally for cessation of war, was a Korean War veteran and suffered devastation from the war.

He regrets the innocent deaths of young people who died in the war and is actively engaged in activities to realize the international law of peace and harmony between religions.

Despite turning 90 years old this year, he continued the peace movement by issuing the “HWPL Statement on Human Rights Crisis in Myanmar” in April 2021.

So far, he has visited 49 countries through 31 World Peace Tours to awaken a sense of peace in the global community.

At the same time, it features the messengers of peace in the global community, who work with HWPL to take the lead in achieving world peace.

An official from Cheonji Ilbo stressed and highlighted that it is “an important source for world peace”. He also said, “If you see the news of Chairman Man Hee Lee’s peace movement, I hope you will join in making sustainable peace.”

