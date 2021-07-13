‘I’m Khoisan not coloured’ to screen at Maitisong

Internationally acclaimed Motswana filmmaker, Shatho Tibone’s debut documentary “I’m Khoisan, not Coloured” will be screened at the Maitisong venue in Maru A Pula school on Saturday the 10th of July.

The documentary is a 30-minute production and will be followed by a question and answer session with Shatho.

There will be two slots: 14:00 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 18:00. About 50 tickets are up for grabs as per the social distancing regulations per time slot at P75 each and patrons are urged to rsvp to book a seat.

Shatho Tibone is a director, videographer, sound engineer, and editor based between South Africa and Botswana.

He has worked for various platforms filming and editing music videos, social justice narratives, and feature-length documentaries.

He has worked with Azania Rizing, a South African collective of filmmakers.

His most notable work was a series of short online documentaries for the international New York-based OkayAfrica.

I’m Khoisan, Not Coloured is his first independent documentary.

The film, “I’m Khoisan, not Coloured”, was shot over a period of ‭4‬ years in Cape Town and has premiered in an academic university circuit which started at the University Of Cape Town, followed by Stellenbosch University and Nelson Mandela University (Restoring Humanities Colloquium).

Synopsis

With world-class ocean views overlooking the Hout Bay Harbour, lies a community that identifies as predominantly Rastafari/Khoisan.

Hangberg is an informal settlement that has endured a long history of police brutality and forceful housing evictions imposed by the South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town.

This film highlights the uncertainties faced by the community as they fight for their rights to the land as the indigenous people of Cape Town.