Kimbel drops gimme

Kimbel has recently made his mark in the music industry with his newly released single ‘Gimme-Happiness’ recorded by Lafamilia Records Khaba’Lonj Entertainment.

Born in Zimbabwe, Courage ‘Kimbel’ Mudhe is a 19-year-old who currently resides in the Gantsi region.

“The message of the song encourages every individual to be honest about how they feel,” explained the talented teen.

He further revealed his inspiration stems from playing the keyboard at church which ultimately gave him the idea to make and write his own songs.

Mudhe is currently working on an album that he plans to release before the end of this year.

In conclusion, he hopes to collaborate with the likes of Ice Cold Mob and William Last KRM as he also draws the greatest motivation from them.

RATING: 6/10