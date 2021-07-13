New comers dominate BOMU awards

Founder of Total Music Group, Seabelo Modibe, whose company was appointed as the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards Consulting Firm, has revealed that young and upcoming artists make up at least 40 percent of this year’s entrants.

Asked about the response of Francistown artists towards the awards, Modibe said people make the mistake of believing that awards are dominated by Gaborone or artists from the southern part of the country.

He explained entries are not based on geographical area, but on who is recording music.

“Reality is that most of these artists are from the north and relocated to Gaborone for opportunities. The likes of Colastraw, LaTimmy and many others are from Francistown.”

Modibe told GiG that his company is working tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver the best awards ever.

“We’re still sorting out a few issues and then we’ll launch,” he said.

The BOMU Awards are scheduled to take place on 31st July.