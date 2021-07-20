No mercy as Police go hard

Government looks to be fed up with the illegal trade of alcohol despite having shut bars.

The latest tactic deployed by Police will be to monitor people advertising their booze on social media.

Not only will the boys in blue be after booze sellers but also so-called ‘Secret Locations’ where parties are known to be held.

Shaya has been told that the new strategy is for the police to double their manpower during night shifts.

So you have been warned, the cops mean business and are coming hard now.

Stay home, stay safe and keep on the right side of the law!