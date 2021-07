R&B and House music artist, Jennifer Tsheole who goes by the stage name, Queen Hurrikane or JLO is busy in the studio working on her album Mamela.

Having last released a song in 2019, “Sthandwa Same” which was her fifth song, JLO has decided to make a comeback amid the covid-19 pandemic with part of the proceeds going to be donated to a Non-Governmental Organization dealing with Gender-Based Violence and Girl-child related issues.