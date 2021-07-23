Ramadeluka dies after surviving Covid-19

Former Member of Parliament, Ramadeluka Seretse has died.

Speaking to The Voice this evening, a family spokesperson- Forster Seretse, confirmed the death of the former cabinet minister, noting that he passed on at around 1730hrs.

“He was due for discharge from Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital to Princess Marina Hospital after being cleared of Covid-19. He was now having some complications which were not Covid-19 related.”

According to Seretse, some of the deceased’s organs had been affected. “Funeral arrangements will be communicated soon,” he told this publication in a brief interview.