Rollers part ways with Kavazovic

Township Rollers are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Nikola Kavazovic earlier this week due to health reasons.

Two weeks ago, the 46-year-old tactician reportedly collapsed at an airport in Serbia moments before he was due to board a flight bound for Botswana.

Although his condition is described as stable, Kavazovic is seemingly set to undergo surgery, with the recovery process expected to take around three months.The well-travelled Serbian’s one-year contract was due to elapse at the end of August, although there was an option for the club to renew.

Following a hugely successful first spell, in which he led Rollers to the league-and-cup double in the 2017/18 season as well as guiding them to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, Kavazovic’s second stint with the club proved a non-starter.

Indeed, Kavazovic, who re-joined Popa last year following brief periods at arch-rivals Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy, did not take charge of a single game, with Covid-19 keeping the league dormant.

Confirming Kavazovic’s departure in a brief interview with Voice Sport, Popa Spokesperson, Phempheretlhe Pheto described the split as amicable.

Not wanting to dwell on the issue, Pheto said simply, “We are looking for a new coach. We started training last week with last season’s squad. All players are back, we have not released any players because we are waiting for the new coach’s guidance and advice on where to fill the gaps.”

Searching for a record extending 17th league title, Rollers began training last Thursday under the care of assistant coach, Leutwetse Tshireletso, goalkeeper coach, Thabo Motang and physical trainer, Chyna Mokaila.

The club recently unveiled 30-year-old Oarabile Seaba as a second assistant coach, while top striker Lebopo Moremi has crossed the capital divide, joining from GU. The Blues have also been linked with another Red, former Chippa United attacking midfielder, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, 25.

As for their administrative set-up, Mapalastina have hired Bennet Mamelodi on a three-year contract as Chief Executive Officer. The vastly-experienced Mamelodi recently left Galaxy.