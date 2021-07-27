Sebetela for chief of staff?

Following President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s announcement that a post for Chief of Staff will be created at the Office of the President, many names have been thrown around.

Although it has not been confirmed, former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela’s name has topped the list.

Although he has been out of the limelight for some time, Sebetela had been eying a return from the political wilderness by putting his wrinkled hand up for the Secretary-General position within the Botswana Democratic Party.

It seems his resurrection may come early than expected!

Shaya has been told that the main responsibility for the job will be to link the ruling party with the government.

Ok, let’s wait and see who will be the last man – or woman – standing.