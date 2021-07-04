Security guard dies on duty

Saverite Supermarket in Kumakwane was temporarily closed last Saturday morning after a security guard was found dead in the premises.

According to one of the guards who spoke on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak to the media, the guard in his late fifties, was on duty the previous night. It appears that his colleague noticed something unusual when the deceased did not carry out his usual patrols at midnight, and in the early hours of the morning.

When a new shift came to report for duty in the morning, the concerned guard notified them of the unusual behavior of his colleague, but when they approached him they realized that he was not responsive.

“We then called the police to assist since we did not know what to do,” said the anonymous guard adding that they were not attacked during the night and therefore suspected that the death could have been caused by natural causes.

When contacted for comment, Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga Police confirmed the incident saying they have to notify the deceased person’s next of kin before discussing anything with the media.

“We are attending to the matter as we speak right now, I will call you later,” he said before cutting off the phone conversation.