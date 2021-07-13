Senyonfere on fire

Best known for his track ‘O mphele Bana’, Senyonfere forced his way back into the limelight this week with an explosive rant dismissing the upcoming Botswana Music Awards (BOMU Awards) as illegal.

The aging, the fading star has been spitting fire on social media and threatening to go to court if the awards, scheduled for 31 July, go ahead as planned.

If the news reaching Shaya’s ears is true, the singer could indeed find himself in court – but not how he might imagine.

According to Shaya’s sources, a P1 million lawsuit will soon be heading the fiery veteran’s way courtesy of BOMU.

Apparently, the music organisation is not happy at how Senyonfere dragged its name in the mud.

Now it’s getting dirty and Shaya will be watching with keen interest – someone gets the popcorn ready!