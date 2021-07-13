Connect with us

Shakawe police in search of missing teen

Published

MISSING: Obert Kanyeto

Shakawe police are in search of Phatsimo Obert Kanyeto, a 19-year-old boy who went missing on the 2nd of June after assaulting one of his friends, leaving him unconscious.

According to Shakawe Police Station Commander, Keitshokile Kebodiretswe, they believe the boy fled fearing he may have injured or possibly killed the other boy.

“On the evening that he disappeared he was with other boys and a misunderstanding arose between him and one of the boys. He lost his temper and hit him with a plank leaving him unconscious. He immediately fled the scene fearing that he could be dead and no one has ever seen him since then.

The boy is said to have been last seen wearing black trousers, a white t-shirt, brown jacket and blue shoes.

Kebodiretswe has called on members of the public to help them in search of the missing boy.

“We have been searching for almost a month now but to no avail, anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts should come through,” pleaded Kebodiretswe.

