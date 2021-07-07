Shebeen Showdown

Hours before Government once again banned the sale of alcohol, a drunken brawl at a local shebeen in Maun resulted in bloodshed and near death.

The vicious Sunday night fallout landed 28-year-old Gosaitse Dode in court while her much older male opponent, Reverence Poloko, 40, nurses stab wounds in a hospital bed on the other side of the country.

Charged with unlawful wounding, a battered and bruised Dode looked a sorry sight when she appeared before Maun Magistrates Court this week.

“I have also been assaulted; the police did not accord me the opportunity to call my witnesses. I don’t know why they say I stabbed him because I never had a knife on me. Even Poloko has told them that during our fight some guy stabbed him and ran off!” maintained the accused.

Currently under close observation at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown, Poloko sustained knife injuries to his face and chest.

Requesting court take away the suspect’s liberty, Constable Liberty Matikiti – standing in for Constable Motsamai – revealed the injured man’s condition was critical.

“Motsamai has been in touch with the police in Francistown. They informed us that the victim is in a critical condition and is set to undergo surgery. May she be denied bail until the victim’s condition improves,” urged Matikiti.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seeking bail, Dode told court there would be no one to look after her poorly child should she be sent to jail.

“I left my son with an expectant mother. I have since been informed that after my arrest she went to deliver and is still at the hospital. My son, who has a lung condition, is currently stranded and moving between places since there is no one to fend for him!” declared Dode.

Her sob story proved successful as Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi granted her conditional bail.

However, Dode owed her freedom as much to the prosecution’s shortcomings as to any words of her own.

“The prosecution applied that you be denied bail. The basis of their application was that the victim is still in critical condition and the respondent is visibly bruised which shows that she was also a victim of assault.

“The prosecution did not talk about whether the accessed person will flea and will not stand trial if granted bail. They did not mention any previous conviction or character witnesses. I therefore find what they have submitted not enough reason to deny the accused person bail,” declared the Magistrate, bringing a smile to Dode’s swollen face for the first time since the proceedings began.

She is due back in court on 13 July for status update.