Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shebeen Showdown

Published

Drunken brawl lands woman in court and man in hospital
Hours before Government once again banned the sale of alcohol, a drunken brawl at a local shebeen in Maun resulted in bloodshed and near death.

The vicious Sunday night fallout landed 28-year-old Gosaitse Dode in court while her much older male opponent, Reverence Poloko, 40, nurses stab wounds in a hospital bed on the other side of the country.

Charged with unlawful wounding, a battered and bruised Dode looked a sorry sight when she appeared before Maun Magistrates Court this week.

“I have also been assaulted; the police did not accord me the opportunity to call my witnesses. I don’t know why they say I stabbed him because I never had a knife on me. Even Poloko has told them that during our fight some guy stabbed him and ran off!” maintained the accused.

Currently under close observation at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown, Poloko sustained knife injuries to his face and chest.

Requesting court take away the suspect’s liberty, Constable Liberty Matikiti – standing in for Constable Motsamai – revealed the injured man’s condition was critical.

“Motsamai has been in touch with the police in Francistown. They informed us that the victim is in a critical condition and is set to undergo surgery. May she be denied bail until the victim’s condition improves,” urged Matikiti.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seeking bail, Dode told court there would be no one to look after her poorly child should she be sent to jail.

“I left my son with an expectant mother. I have since been informed that after my arrest she went to deliver and is still at the hospital. My son, who has a lung condition, is currently stranded and moving between places since there is no one to fend for him!” declared Dode.

Her sob story proved successful as Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi granted her conditional bail.

However, Dode owed her freedom as much to the prosecution’s shortcomings as to any words of her own.

“The prosecution applied that you be denied bail. The basis of their application was that the victim is still in critical condition and the respondent is visibly bruised which shows that she was also a victim of assault.

“The prosecution did not talk about whether the accessed person will flea and will not stand trial if granted bail. They did not mention any previous conviction or character witnesses. I therefore find what they have submitted not enough reason to deny the accused person bail,” declared the Magistrate, bringing a smile to Dode’s swollen face for the first time since the proceedings began.

She is due back in court on 13 July for status update.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Human remains found in a borehole

Human remains were found in a borehole at Mooke lands in Shashemooke village by a farmer who was removing piled soil from his borehole...

2 days ago

News

Student found dead in a hostel

Letlhakane Police are investigating a case in which a student at Letlhakane Senior School was found dead in one of the school hostels. Not...

1 day ago

News

Rising smash and grab incidents worry police

Old Naledi Police have expressed concern over rising cases of smash and grab in the area. The incidents are said to be mostly prevalent...

2 days ago
LOST IN THOUGHT: Pitso in court LOST IN THOUGHT: Pitso in court

News

Bitter ends

Dumped man torches ex-lover’s house in attempted murder Despite being old enough to handle his heartache better, a 54-year-old man is believed to have...

1 day ago
Blessed relief Blessed relief

Business

Blessed relief

Taxpayers advised cash in on six-month Tax amnesty With bad news seemingly all around us, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has provided...

2 days ago
BACK WITH A BANG: Morwadi BACK WITH A BANG: Morwadi

Politics

Return of the Mack

Morwadi enters the race for SG In the 1999 General elections, a 29-year-old Morwadi Morwadi stood against political heavyweight, Pelonomi Venson Moitoi in the...

1 day ago
Testing times Testing times

Entertainment

Testing times

BEPA plead for partial re-opening despite Covid-19 spike In terms of timing, the moment was hardly ideal! Despite a recent Covid-19 spike pushing the...

1 day ago
IN BETTER TIMES: President Masisi and Ottapathu IN BETTER TIMES: President Masisi and Ottapathu

News

Choppies tycoon buys Masisi out

“I can confirm that we decided to buy back the shares” RAM Choppies Enterprises Limited Tycoon, Ramachandran Ottapathu has bought back president Masisi’s shares...

13 hours ago
Lifting the bar Lifting the bar

Entertainment

Lifting the bar

Olympic dynamite ready to explode It is a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. The clock has not yet struck 7 but Magdeline Moyengwa is already...

1 day ago
CALLING FOR A CHANGE: Tshabang CALLING FOR A CHANGE: Tshabang

News

Govt to extend SOPE by six months-Tshabang

Holiday movement to be restricted Member of Parliament for Nkange constituency, Never Tshabang has warned people against planning for activities during the coming holidays...

1 day ago
A shiny star A shiny star

Business

A shiny star

Making her way up with make-up Five minutes remain until we go live to the nation for the latest installment of ‘Voice on Sport’...

1 day ago
Cows on the moo-ve Cows on the moo-ve

Business

Cows on the moo-ve

Govt consider Nokaneng quarantine centre for Ngamiland cattle Known as a place where life is created, Nokaneng Animal Insemination Centre could soon have a...

1 day ago
DEFENDING THE STATE: Chilisa DEFENDING THE STATE: Chilisa

News

Give us our money

Court Clerks demand as state calls for Justice Diwanga’s recusal The Attorney General has thrown another curve ball in the marathon case which the...

1 day ago
Vee on a roll Vee on a roll

Entertainment

Vee on a roll

Local artist Odirile Sento is a man on a mission. Vee Mampeezy has become the envy of other artists who have watched on in...

1 day ago
The brilliant banker The brilliant banker

Business

The brilliant banker

In the latest edition of Meet the Boss, we chat with Absa Bank Botswana’s Retail Director, Valeta Mthimkhulu. Armed with over 20 years of...

1 day ago
Another album release for Buyani Another album release for Buyani

Entertainment

Another album release for Buyani

Buyani Steven is expected to make a mark in the music industry with the release of his second album titled, ‘Zion Khaya Lame.’ The...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.