Student found dead in a hostel

Letlhakane Police are investigating a case in which a student at Letlhakane Senior School was found dead in one of the school hostels.

Not at liberty to reveal the names of the deceased and what really transpired, Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Michael Maphepu said that the 17- year- old boy was found dead by his school mates.

“I can only confirm that a 17 year old Boy of Letlhakane Senior was found hanging in one of the school compounds. The student used a hard wire to hang himself. I really cannot reveal the names and more information about what really happened as we do not want to traumatise the students and the deceased’s family,”Maintained Maphepu.

Speaking in an interview, Boteti Region Chief Education Officer, Nduna said the student was buried last weekend.

” I cannot divulge much information because we are still waiting on the police to complete their investigations on the matter,” said Nduna.