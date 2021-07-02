Suspected car thief burnt beyond recognition

Broadhurst police have appealed to the public to help identify remains of a man who was burnt to death inside a stolen car that crashed in a freak accident last weekend.

The stolen Mecedes Benz E63 overturned near Setlhoa Mall in Gaborone and caught fire resulting in the driver- now deceased, burning beyond recognition.

The vehicle owner, Keoagile Marumoagae, said on Friday he fetched his car from the garage where he had taken it for service.

He said he drove to his office but when he knocked off, the car engine was still faulty and could not start.

“It was already late and I was avoiding curfew time penalties so my friend came to fetch me. Since we were in a rush, I forgot my car keys in the office. Saturday morning I received calls from different people asking me if I was fine. I was shocked to hear them saying my car was involved in an accident and and had burnt to ashes. As I was about to leave my house for the office, police officers came in and asked where my car was. I was so shocked to learn that my car had been stolen and crashed in a fatal accident,” said Marumoagae.

Marumoagae said when he got to the office with the police the gate was widely open and when they drove closer, his fears were confirmed as the car was missing. He said the culprit broke into the office and destroyed the gate motor to steal the car. He said even the warehouse next to his office had been broken into.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He seemed to have all the time because there was alcohol in the office and he drank it. This is like a horrible dream. This car cost more than a million pula. I think he is just some petty thief who came across the car key. We are now left with more questions than answers,” he added.

Police have appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the identity of the unknown deceased man.