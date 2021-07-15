Connect with us

Thamane re-elected AADFI and WFDFI Chairman

Published

CEDA BOSS: Thamane

Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thabo Thabane has been re-elected as the Chairman of both the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) and the World Federation of Development Financing Institutions (WFDFI).

Thamane was first elected as the Chairman of AADFI in June 2019 during the 45th Ordinary General Assembly held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, taking over from Patrick Dlamini, CEO of Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Based on the confidence in his leadership by the members of the Association, Thamane was re-elected for the second term by the 47th General Assembly of the Association on the 30th of June this year.

As the Chairman of the AADFI, he is also the Chairman of the WFDFI, a global body for development finance institutions comprising members of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asian and the Pacific (ADFIAP); The Latin American Association of Development Financing Institutions (ALIDE); the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Member Countries of the Islamic off of the Islamic Development Bank (ADFIMI) and the European Long Term Investors Association (ELTI).

Since assuming Chairmanship of both associations, Thamane is said to have made monumental strides which include strengthening of the Association’ secretariat; enhancing engagement with stakeholders; and promoting the sustainability agenda as well as strengthening of the African Development Finance Institutions.

