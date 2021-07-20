The brand branches out

As I’m sure you all know by now, Shaya loves love.

Whilst Shaya’s search for the one rumbles on, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Duma FM sports presenter, Thabo Osekeng aka The Brand for finding and securing his Mrs. Right.

The Brand paid the bride price for his sweetheart Yaone over the weekend in Serowe.

I must say, the sports reporter has scored a cracker there; Yaone really is stunning!

Shaya wishes the two love birds the best of luck on their companionship.

As the scriptures say, ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing.’

Oh by the way, did I hear news of a bun in the oven?