The mighty mixes it up

Up and coming artist, Itumeleng Maselalowa, known as The Mighty in music, has released a single titled ‘Botshelo’.

The song is about friends who are there for you when you living large but do not want to be associated with you when days are dark.

The catchy Afro Pop track was produced and recorded by Koti na Papa studios.

The 34-year-old Rakops born artist says he is also working on another single in collaboration with KSK called ‘Re Tshela ka Selelo’ which he hopes to release next month.

“Botshelo is Afro Pop but I have added a bit of Disco because I like unique things and wanted it to sound different. It is available on online stores where people can buy it,” revealed The Mighty.

Rating: 7/10