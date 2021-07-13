Things they say

“I hope the sentence I will pass sends a clear message to the nation that women do have the right to walk out of the relationship!”
Judge Lot Moroka when sentencing Atlholang ‘Two-Metre’ Mujangi to death
Another job awaits the hangman after a Francistown High Court condemned to death a former cop last Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend....
Following his conviction for unlawful possession of drugs and the consequent 15-year jail sentence and a P100 000 fine, Kenathebe Lekoko is back in...
A 37-year-old woman at Mathiba ward, Mmathethe village lost her baby in a pit-latrine toilet while she was trying to relieve herself. The woman’s...
Gaborone High Court Judge, Justice Tshepo Motswagole has ordered Government to respond to an urgent application by Kgalagadi Breweries Proprietary Limited (KBL) which seeks-...
Gaborone High court judge, Zein Kebonang, has ordered the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) to pay former intelligence boss, Isaac Kgosi, an amount in...
Lesotho in the firing line for buoyant Bots Following a brave performance against regional powerhouses South Africa on Tuesday, the Zebras will be scenting...
Shakawe police are in search of Phatsimo Obert Kanyeto, a 19-year-old boy who went missing on the 2nd of June after assaulting one of...
Since our government doesn’t look like it will open for the entertainment industry anytime soon, Shaya is making a plea to the corporate world...
The Covid-19 pandemic has most certainly accelerated the ‘support local’ movement, a massive boost for many start-ups. Voice Woman talks to two passionate entrepreneurs...
*Eight men remanded for stock theft *Allegedly stole 51 goats and 3 sheep in prolonged crime spree Long-suffering farmers in the Kweneng District will...
Woman on top Wedu Motswetla is living proof that no matter what obstacles we face in life, through hard work and faith anything is...
Standard Chartered strives to support local capital markets Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, Managing Director (MD), Mpho Masupe says his bank’s role as the Primary...
Exports decline by 46.5% , Imports down by 26.5 in April The latest figures provided by the country’s data-collecting agency, Statistics Botswana show that...
Internationally acclaimed Motswana filmmaker, Shatho Tibone’s debut documentary “I’m Khoisan, not Coloured” will be screened at the Maitisong venue in Maru A Pula school...
Former Voice Journalist Mmika Solomon reflects on Jackson’ contribution and life News that a former colleague and friend Jackson Okkert Magalie is no more...
Botswana will be amongst the 190 countries taking part at the Dubai 2020 Expo to be held on 1st October to 31st March 2022....