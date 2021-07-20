Things they say:

“Are amogeleng gore story se fedile, se re nneng re ka tsamaisa ka sone beke tse pedi tse tharo.” UDC Vice President, Dumelang Saleshando
Last Wednesday, Thomas Puoetsile’s anxious relatives turned up at The Voice begging for help to find their missing son, who went AWOL nine days...
Government looks to be fed up with the illegal trade of alcohol despite having shut bars. The latest tactic deployed by Police will be...
A magistrate and a police officer have given contradicting statements in the infamous January 2019 airport arrest of former Director General of the Directorate...
Afrikaans, Indebele, Shona, Sesarwa among new school languages expected as soon as January 2022
A man accused of hurling profanities at his mother and threatening to kill her was on Wednesday remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates...
As I’m sure you all know by now, Shaya loves love. Whilst Shaya’s search for the one rumbles on, I’d like to take this...
The Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) has undertaken to boost agro-production in the Ngamiland and Boteti farming areas, as they are key to the...
The voices are ever-changing at Live the Music radio station; the latest reshuffle comes after the resignation of the long-serving Loungo Pitse aka...
Theo Bome is the latest creative/comic to gain a following on social media. The funnyman has enjoyed instant success, his Facebook page ‘HEY nyeenah’...
A voice for world netball In a big boost to local netball, the game’s governing body, World Netball, recently selected national team captain, Francinah...
BDP CHAIRMAN – COMMUNICATIONS, DENIES AFFAIR WITH CELEBRITY’S WIFE The Chairman of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Communications, Kagelelo Banks Kentse, is embroiled in a...
New research released on July 06th by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA)’s Women in News programme has provided first-of-its-kind insight into the...
An 81-year-old woman tragically died in a raging inferno at Kanye’s Kgwakgwe ward after the house she was sleeping in caught fire. The elderly...
Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) this month released a peace movement issue documenting the story of the non-governmental organisation for...
Forking out a living with spoons A craving for pap was the unlikely catalyst for Obeile Lentswe’s business. The 33-year-old Dukwi native crafts and...
‘Let’s work together to create employment!’ – Botlhole PPC Botswana Head of Business Unit, Tuelo Botlhole is confident that by working together, the public...